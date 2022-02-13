Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18.
In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,095 shares of company stock worth $3,997,741 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.