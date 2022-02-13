Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.18.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,801,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,095 shares of company stock worth $3,997,741 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, CBRE Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

