Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $660.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

