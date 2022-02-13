Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $660.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12.
In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ACRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.
About Ares Commercial Real Estate
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.