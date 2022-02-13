Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$217.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.31 EPS.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$208.54.
IFC stock opened at C$183.70 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$140.50 and a 12 month high of C$187.92. The firm has a market cap of C$32.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$166.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
