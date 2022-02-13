Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$217.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$208.54.

IFC stock opened at C$183.70 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$140.50 and a 12 month high of C$187.92. The firm has a market cap of C$32.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$166.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

