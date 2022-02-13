CIBC Raises ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$7.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ECN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.40.
Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.39. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$12.24.
In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
Featured Stories
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.