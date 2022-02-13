CIBC Raises ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$7.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ECN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.40.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.39. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$12.24.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

