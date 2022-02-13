Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

GOOS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.13.

TSE:GOOS opened at C$34.28 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$33.82 and a 12 month high of C$67.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.11.

In related news, Senior Officer John Moran sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.26, for a total value of C$362,041.90.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

