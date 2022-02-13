BMO Capital Markets Increases Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$700.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFH. Cormark increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC set a C$825.00 target price on Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$772.14.

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$659.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$613.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$565.98. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$493.00 and a 1 year high of C$700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.44.

In related news, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total value of C$1,219,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,611,530.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

