Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$10.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BIR. Cormark boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.48.

BIR stock opened at C$6.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.15. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.54 and a 1 year high of C$7.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

