Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.16

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 2459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.
VIST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.
About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)
Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.
