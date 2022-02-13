Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.16

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 2459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

VIST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.