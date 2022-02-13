Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$31.50

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MFC. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.32.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$27.41 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$22.76 and a 52-week high of C$28.09. The stock has a market cap of C$53.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.79.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

