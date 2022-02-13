Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3,239.50

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,239.50 ($43.81) and last traded at GBX 3,243.50 ($43.86), with a volume of 40030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,435 ($46.45).

JET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,285 ($84.99) to GBX 5,119 ($69.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,130 ($96.42) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,577.18 ($115.99).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £6.81 billion and a PE ratio of -10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,845.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,174.15.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.