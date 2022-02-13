Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.27.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PD stock opened at C$67.66 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$24.71 and a one year high of C$69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$900.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.