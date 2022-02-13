Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on REI.UN. boosted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.28.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$23.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$17.77 and a twelve month high of C$24.31.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.