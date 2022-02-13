-$0.06 EPS Expected for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tonix Pharmaceuticals.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,699,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 205,998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 82,433 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,292.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,203 shares during the period. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
