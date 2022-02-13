Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €75.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($86.21) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($79.31) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($75.06) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($86.21) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($89.66) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €69.60 ($80.00) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.22 ($80.71).

Shares of BNP opened at €64.90 ($74.60) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($65.79) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($79.51). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €61.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.68.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

