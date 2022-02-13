Sysco Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sysco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sysco’s FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In related news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

