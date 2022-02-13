Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

