Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Issued By KeyCorp

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $34.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $155.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

