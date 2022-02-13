Primerica (PRI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Primerica to post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PRI opened at $153.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a 12-month low of $139.78 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primerica stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.