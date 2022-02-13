Burcon NutraScience (BU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.
Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter.
TSE BU opened at C$1.42 on Friday. Burcon NutraScience has a 12-month low of C$1.14 and a 12-month high of C$5.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.29 million and a P/E ratio of -18.68.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.
