Burcon NutraScience (BU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter.

TSE BU opened at C$1.42 on Friday. Burcon NutraScience has a 12-month low of C$1.14 and a 12-month high of C$5.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$154.29 million and a P/E ratio of -18.68.

Separately, lowered their price objective on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. Its products include Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages; and Peazac, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, nutrition bars, and applications.

