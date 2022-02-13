iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 323,500 shares, an increase of 801.1% from the January 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,948,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average of $80.07. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $85.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%.

