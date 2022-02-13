IQVIA (IQV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $244.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $181.13 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.89 and a 200-day moving average of $255.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.17.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

