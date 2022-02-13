IQVIA (IQV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $244.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $181.13 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.89 and a 200-day moving average of $255.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.
In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.17.
IQVIA Company Profile
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
