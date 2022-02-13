Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KOD. Barclays cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.88.
NASDAQ KOD opened at $56.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.60. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.77.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kodiak Sciences (KOD)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.