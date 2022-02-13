Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KOD. Barclays cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $122.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.88.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $56.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.60. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.77.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 362,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 788,018 shares of company stock valued at $43,783,520 and have sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,745,423. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

