Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Umpqua by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 565,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Umpqua by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.