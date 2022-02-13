Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UMPQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.
UMPQ stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.13.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Umpqua by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 565,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Umpqua by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.
Umpqua Company Profile
Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.