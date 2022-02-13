Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Sell

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company, through its subsidiaries, is a North American industrial engineering, construction, and maintenance contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea. They report their financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Matrix Service stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $169.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.58. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, CEO John R. Hewitt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Chandler purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,552 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,710,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

