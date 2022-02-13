nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

