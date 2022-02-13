Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 469.0% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 460,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SVFD opened at $4.16 on Friday. Save Foods has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 103.14% and a negative net margin of 734.41%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Save Foods stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) by 295.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.96% of Save Foods worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

