Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$79.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$72.54.

SLF stock opened at C$69.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$61.04 and a one year high of C$74.22. The stock has a market cap of C$40.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

