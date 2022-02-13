Contrasting Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPS Commerce and Rego Payment Architectures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $312.63 million 14.49 $45.59 million $1.24 101.61 Rego Payment Architectures $30,000.00 3,896.94 -$14.57 million N/A N/A

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SPS Commerce and Rego Payment Architectures, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86 Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A

SPS Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $168.86, indicating a potential upside of 34.01%. Given SPS Commerce’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SPS Commerce is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPS Commerce and Rego Payment Architectures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 12.38% 10.19% 8.13% Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -1,038.87%

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Rego Payment Architectures on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions. The company was founded by Gary W. Anderson and Roger Anderson on January 28, 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Rego Payment Architectures

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. engages in the development of consumer software which delivers a mobile payment platform solution. Its digital financial payments platform enables minors to transact, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control. The company was founded by Jo Webber and Pradeep Ittycheria on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

