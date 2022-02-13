Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) will post sales of $158.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.29 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full year sales of $563.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.92 million to $612.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $649.46 million, with estimates ranging from $543.42 million to $708.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.88 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXSL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $29.77 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.73.

In other news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter worth $712,000.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

