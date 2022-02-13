Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

SNV stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after buying an additional 235,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,879,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,050 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

