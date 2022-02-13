Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Varonis Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Varonis Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VRNS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.77.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,581,000 after purchasing an additional 369,987 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,073,000 after purchasing an additional 299,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 537,681 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
