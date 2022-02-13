Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Reduced by Analyst

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allstate in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Shares of ALL opened at $123.38 on Friday. Allstate has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average is $123.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

