Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BXP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $117.67 on Friday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $90.97 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.39.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.68. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 184,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73,304 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $2,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.66%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

