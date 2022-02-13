Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €53.00 ($60.92) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BC8. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($87.36) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($72.41) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($82.76) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($81.61) price target on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($65.52) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €94.50 ($108.62).

Shares of BC8 opened at €47.07 ($54.10) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is €57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €72.94. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €49.15 ($56.49) and a fifty-two week high of €69.56 ($79.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

