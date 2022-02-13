Berenberg Bank Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Cancom (ETR:COK)

Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($82.76) target price on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($77.59) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($83.91) price target on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($95.40) price target on Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cancom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €73.50 ($84.48).

Cancom stock opened at €50.86 ($58.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €56.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.67. Cancom has a 52-week low of €45.97 ($52.84) and a 52-week high of €64.82 ($74.51).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

