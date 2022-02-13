UBS Group Reiterates “€350.00” Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €350.00 ($402.30) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($375.86) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($367.82) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($379.31) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($310.34) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($351.72) target price on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €296.85 ($341.21).

ETR:LIN opened at €264.60 ($304.14) on Friday. Linde has a 52 week low of €201.80 ($231.95) and a 52 week high of €309.35 ($355.57). The firm has a market cap of $135.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €289.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €276.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

