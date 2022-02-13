Atomera (ATOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $365.90 million, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 11.09. Atomera has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATOM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atomera by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atomera by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Atomera by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Atomera by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

