Clearwater Paper (CLW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.20. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth about $513,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 118.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

