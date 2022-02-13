Black Knight (BKI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Black Knight to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $87.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

