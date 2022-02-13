Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Upgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners to “Buy”

Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Computer Modelling Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.63.

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$5.61 on Thursday. Computer Modelling Group has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$6.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$450.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.14, for a total transaction of C$62,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,796,818.40. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total transaction of C$42,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 620,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,634,897.76.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

