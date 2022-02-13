Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$98.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEM. National Bankshares raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$93.09.

AEM opened at C$63.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$58.02 and a 52-week high of C$89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$63.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$291,919.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at C$711,120.60. Insiders have sold a total of 17,661 shares of company stock worth $1,167,745 over the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

