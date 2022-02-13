Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $302.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MLAB. TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

MLAB stock opened at $264.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.06 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.64. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.76%.

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,757,726 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth $1,446,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 20.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth $3,227,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

