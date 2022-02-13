The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €33.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.93) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.98) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($52.87) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($47.13) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($54.02) to €46.00 ($52.87) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.98) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €39.22 ($45.08).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.37) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($35.36).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.