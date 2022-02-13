Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. reduced their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Shares of CVE EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.