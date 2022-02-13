B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of DDI opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth $33,500,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $3,642,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at $3,533,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at $2,818,000. 10.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

