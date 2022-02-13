AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $9.60

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $10.15. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 21,084 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.

In related news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

