ThredUp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 15,218 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,612% compared to the average volume of 889 put options.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44. ThredUp has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

In related news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,770 shares of company stock worth $4,425,158.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,560 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,309,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ThredUp by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 613,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in ThredUp by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,253,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,530,000 after acquiring an additional 453,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDUP shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

