Truist Financial Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $76.68 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth approximately $38,640,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after buying an additional 53,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after buying an additional 51,921 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 206,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

