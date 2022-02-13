Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $30.06

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.06, but opened at $31.28. Redfin shares last traded at $30.87, with a volume of 7,844 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53.

In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,814 shares of company stock worth $3,607,379 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

