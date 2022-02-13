Insider Buying: Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) Insider Buys 118,000 Shares of Stock

Minds and Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) insider Henry Turcan acquired 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,440 ($12,765.38).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Henry Turcan acquired 500,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £45,000 ($60,851.93).

On Thursday, January 20th, Henry Turcan sold 1,100,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.14), for a total transaction of £110,000 ($148,749.15).

On Friday, January 14th, Henry Turcan sold 300,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.14), for a total transaction of £30,000 ($40,567.95).

On Monday, January 17th, Henry Turcan sold 1,115,000 shares of Minds and Machines Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total transaction of £100,350 ($135,699.80).

Shares of LON MMX opened at GBX 7.80 ($0.11) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.45. Minds and Machines Group Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 10 ($0.14). The company has a market capitalization of £21.16 million and a PE ratio of 26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

